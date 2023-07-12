Rupee vs dollar: INR rises to 82.25 against USD

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.36 percent down at 101.035.

The rupee gained 16 paise in early trade on Wednesday to 82.25 against the US dollar. On Tuesday, it closed at 82.41 against the USD.

Crude oil benchmarks were trading higher today. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.11 percent up at $79.49 per barrel, while WTI futures were trading 0.12 percent higher as well at $74.92 per barrel.