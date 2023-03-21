Rupee vs US dollar: INR up at 82.54 versus USD

The rupee started Tuesday's trading session 10 paise higher at 82.54 vs the US dollar against Monday's closing at 82.64. Crude oil benchmarks declined, while the US dollar index remained steady in the early hours of trading.
The rupee started Tuesday's trading session 10 paise higher at 82.54 vs the US dollar against Monday's closing at 82.64. Crude oil benchmarks declined while the US dollar index remained steady in the early hours of trading.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'
Mar 20, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants
Mar 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
ChatGPT in financial industry — here is how this AI tool can make disruptions in the sector
Mar 20, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read
Bali will shut down for 24 hours on Wednesday for this unique ritual
Mar 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 102.9.
Crude oil prices stabalised on Tuesday after falling early in the previous session on investor worries that recent banking-sector problems would weigh on the global economy. Brent crude futures were trading 1.1 percent lower at $72.9 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading 1.1 percent lower at $67.1 per barrel at the last count.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 started Tuesday's session higher.
First Published: Mar 21, 2023 9:21 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!