Rupee vs US dollar: INR up at 82.54 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: INR up at 82.54 versus USD
By Sangam Singh  Mar 21, 2023 9:26:08 AM IST (Updated)

The rupee started Tuesday's trading session 10 paise higher at 82.54 vs the US dollar against Monday's closing at 82.64. Crude oil benchmarks declined, while the US dollar index remained steady in the early hours of trading.

The rupee started Tuesday's trading session 10 paise higher at 82.54 vs the US dollar against Monday's closing at 82.64. Crude oil benchmarks declined while the US dollar index remained steady in the early hours of trading.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 102.9.
Crude oil prices stabalised on Tuesday after falling early in the previous session on investor worries that recent banking-sector problems would weigh on the global economy. Brent crude futures were trading 1.1 percent lower at $72.9 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading 1.1 percent lower at $67.1 per barrel at the last count.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 started Tuesday's session higher.
Also Read:Gold Prices hit an all-time high in India, Australia, and the UK
First Published: Mar 21, 2023 9:21 AM IST
    X