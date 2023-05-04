Rupee vs US dollar: INR opens to 81.67 versus USD

The rupee opened higher at 81.67 vs the US dollar against Wednesday's close at 81.82. Crude oil prices rebounded after falling four percent following US Federal Reserve's rate hike decision and the greenback remained flat.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent lower at 100.8

At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading marginally higher at $72.64 per barrel after four percent decline. WTI futures were trading marginally higher at $68.7 per barrel at the last count.