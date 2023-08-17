Rupee vs US Dollar: INR near 10-month low vs the US dollar

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 103.05. Crude oil benchmarks eased on Wednesday.

The rupee depreciated five paise on Thursday to 83 versus the US dollar. The currency market was shut on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Monday, the currency fell to below the 83-mark to a 10-month low of 83.01 vs dollar.

Crude oil benchmarks eased on Wednesday. At the last count Brent crude futures were trading flat at $83.45 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.09 percent lower at $79.31 per barrel.

"While domestic fundamentals have stayed strong, external factors continue to pressure the rupee," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex. Pabari lists reasons behind the currency's depreciation.

China Crisis

• Real estate crisis: China’s real estate developer Country Garden has defaulted on two types of dollar bond payments which rattled the financial markets.

• PBOC’S Rate cut: Chinese currency sharply weakened this week from 7.26 to 7.34 levels after the PBOC cut interest rates by 15 basis points for the second time in a quarter, indicating that officials are intensifying monetary relaxation measures to revive economic resurgence.

Historically, the Chinese currency and Indian rupee have a positive relationship, this time also it followed the same suit.

US Data

• Strong US data: Recently released US PPI, Retail sales, and industrial production data came stronger than expected which again reignited the bets the US Fed could continue its rate hike cycle for a longer horizon.

• Rising US Treasury yields: US treasury yields across all tenors reached a multi-month high as the DXY continued to surge on the back of hawkish US FOMC members and increased global risk aversion.

• Fitch Warning on downgrade: Fitch signals potential downgrading for US banks including JPMorgan Chase, which worsens the market mood.

"Last year when the Russia-Ukraine war had begun, rupee was seen depreciating beyond 75.50-76 levels. That time, RBI had done ($5+$5=$10 billion) in March & April 2022 after which the rupee was seen appreciating. So, there is a higher probability that this time they can deploy sell-buy forex swaps. Moreover, FII inflows are still positive for August month, which shows the local currency has scope to arrest the fall. However, initial trading hours will remain watchful to see the market behavior and RBI’s involvement to gauge the rupee’s momentum," Pabari added.