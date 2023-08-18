CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newscurrency NewsRupee vs US Dollar: INR at 83.02 versus USD

Rupee vs US Dollar: INR at 83.02 versus USD

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.28 percent lower at 103.18.

Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Aug 18, 2023 9:07:21 AM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
Rupee vs US Dollar: INR at 83.02 versus USD
The rupee appreciated by 13 paise to 83.02 versus the US dollar on Friday. The Indian rupee settled at a record closing low of 83.15 against the greenback on Thursday.

Share Market Live


The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.28 percent lower at 103.18.
Catch the latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

dollar vs rupeerupee

Recommended Articles

View All
Legal Digest | Insolvency Sweepstakes — here's what a homebuyer with refund decree is privileged to

Legal Digest | Insolvency Sweepstakes — here's what a homebuyer with refund decree is privileged to

Aug 18, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Why SBI MF CEO wants investors to go for hybrid funds

Why SBI MF CEO wants investors to go for hybrid funds

Aug 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

What Bata's potential deal with Adidas teaches us about retail, marketing and collaborations?

What Bata's potential deal with Adidas teaches us about retail, marketing and collaborations?

Aug 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Climate change is not the lone culprit in Himachal Pradesh's havoc: Here's the CM's take on what else went wrong

Climate change is not the lone culprit in Himachal Pradesh's havoc: Here's the CM's take on what else went wrong

Aug 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X