Rupee vs US Dollar: INR at 83.02 versus USD

1 Min Read
The rupee appreciated by 13 paise to 83.02 versus the US dollar on Friday. The Indian rupee settled at a record closing low of 83.15 against the greenback on Thursday.
The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.28 percent lower at 103.18.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest | Insolvency Sweepstakes — here's what a homebuyer with refund decree is privileged to
Aug 18, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Why SBI MF CEO wants investors to go for hybrid funds
Aug 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read
What Bata's potential deal with Adidas teaches us about retail, marketing and collaborations?
Aug 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read