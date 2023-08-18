Rupee vs US Dollar: INR at 83.02 versus USD

The rupee appreciated by 13 paise to 83.02 versus the US dollar on Friday. The Indian rupee settled at a record closing low of 83.15 against the greenback on Thursday.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.28 percent lower at 103.18.