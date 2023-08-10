homemarket Newscurrency NewsRupee vs US Dollar: INR unchanged at 82.81 versus USD ahead of RBI policy

Rupee vs US Dollar: INR unchanged at 82.81 versus USD ahead of RBI policy

1 Min Read

By Asmita Pant  Aug 10, 2023

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally lower at 102.3.

