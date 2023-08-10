Rupee vs US Dollar: INR unchanged at 82.81 versus USD ahead of RBI policy

1 Min Read
The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally lower at 102.3.
The rupee remained unchanged versus the US dollar, and opened at 82.81 against the greenback on Thursday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally lower at 102.3.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | Monetary Policy — here's why it is important to decipher RBI’s liquidity strategy
Aug 10, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Carbon Credit Trading Scheme — India’s bold step towards net zero
Aug 10, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India’s highest-paid CEOs — no one broke the Rs 100 crore ceiling in FY23
Aug 9, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Freshers Alert: These sectors have job openings but only if you have these skills
Aug 9, 2023 IST3 Min Read