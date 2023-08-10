CNBC TV18
Rupee vs US Dollar: INR unchanged at 82.81 versus USD ahead of RBI policy

By Asmita Pant  Aug 10, 2023 9:51:44 AM IST (Published)

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally lower at 102.3.

The rupee remained unchanged versus the US dollar, and opened at 82.81 against the greenback on Thursday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally lower at 102.3.

