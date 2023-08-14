Rupee vs US Dollar: INR falls to 10-month low versus USD

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.19 percent higher at 102.87. On the other hand, crude oil benchmarks eased on Monday.

The rupee depreciated on Monday, sliding below the 83-mark to a 10-month low of 83.01 vs the US dollar. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.19 percent higher at 102.87.

Share Market Live NSE

Crude oil benchmarks eased on Monday. At the last count Brent crude futures were trading 0.9 percent lower at $86.02 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.9 percent lower at $82.44 per barrel.

"Despite the RBI's more cautious approach, leading to a hawkish stance, the Indian rupee encountered a depreciation on Friday. The momentum coincided with the rise of the US dollar against major global currencies. Given August's historical challenges for the Indian rupee, all eyes are vigilant for any deviations. Substantial inflows from FPIs and ongoing RBI efforts to counter USD pressure are shaping the currency's performance. Indeed, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appears to be engaging in a strategy of selling USDs in the spot market to address several objectives," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"Overall, RBI’s strong intervention may help the pair to resist the 82.90-83.25 zone. Further, sentiment can potential shift for the 82.50 and 82 levels. Given this scenario, exporters would be prudent to seize opportunities presented by potential increases in the Rupee's value, exploring avenues for selling. Conversely, importers are advised to proceed with caution, awaiting suitable options for hedging before making decisions," Pabari added.

The Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open lower on the first day of the week tracking global cues.