Rupee vs USD: INR rises 82.55 against US dollar

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.19 percent up at 102.145.

The rupee gained 6 paise in early trade on Monday against the US dollar to 82.55. The rupee closed at 82.61 against the US dollar on Friday.

Crude oil benchmarks were trading lower today. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.68 percent up at $77.94 per barrel, while WTI futures were trading 0.72 percent lower as well at $73.33 per barrel.

India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.853 billion to $595.051 billion in the week ended June 30, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 149.62 points or 0.23 per cent to 65,430.07. The broader NSE Nifty also rose 59.50 points or 0.31 per cent to 19,391.30.

Both Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading in the green around 11.35am today, July 10.

