CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newscurrency NewsRupee vs USD: INR rises 82.55 against US dollar

Rupee vs USD: INR rises 82.55 against US dollar

Rupee vs USD: INR rises 82.55 against US dollar
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 11:47:19 AM IST (Published)

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.19 percent up at 102.145.

The rupee gained 6 paise in early trade on Monday against the US dollar to 82.55. The rupee closed at 82.61 against the US dollar on Friday.

Live TV

Loading...

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.19 percent up at 102.145.
Crude oil benchmarks were trading lower today. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.68 percent up at $77.94 per barrel, while WTI futures were trading 0.72 percent lower as well at $73.33 per barrel.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X