Rupee vs USD: INR rises 82.55 against US dollar

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.19 percent up at 102.145.

The rupee gained 6 paise in early trade on Monday against the US dollar to 82.55. The rupee closed at 82.61 against the US dollar on Friday.

Crude oil benchmarks were trading lower today. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.68 percent up at $77.94 per barrel, while WTI futures were trading 0.72 percent lower as well at $73.33 per barrel.