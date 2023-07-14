Rupee vs dollar: INR rises to 81.96 against USD

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading at 99.438.

The rupee gained 12 paise in early trade on Friday to 81.96 against the US dollar. It settled at 82.08 in Thursday's session agains the USD.

Crude oil benchmarks were trading flat today. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.02 percent up at $81.39 per barrel, while WTI futures were trading 0.07 percent higher as well at $76.94 per barrel.

"The Indian rupee concluded its fourth consecutive session with gains on Thursday, benefiting from a significant weakness in the dollar. This was primarily driven by a sharp decline in US treasury yields across all maturity periods as key inflation indicators in the US, such as CPI, PPI, and PCE, indicated a decrease in inflation, leading to a shift in the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance," said Amit Pabari, the managing director of CR Forex Advisors.

He said caution needs to be maintained as volatility in the USD-INR pair is at a record low and there is a higher probability that it will fall sharply, tracking broad weakness in the DXY. "The USD-INR has strong support near the 81.80-70 zone, which, if taken out, it could move down towards 81.50 levels. 82.20 would act as strong resistance for the pair in the near term," he said.