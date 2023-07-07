CNBC TV18
Rupee vs dollar: INR falls to 82.69 against US dollar

Rupee vs dollar: INR falls to 82.69 against US dollar

Rupee vs dollar: INR falls to 82.69 against US dollar
The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.16 percent down at 102.705.

The rupee fell 8 paise in early trade on Friday to 82.68 against the US dollar. It had closed at 82.60 against the dollar on Thursday.

Crude oil benchmarks were trading higher today. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.45 percent up at $76.91 per barrel, while WTI futures were trading 0.5 percent higher as well at $72.8 per barrel.
