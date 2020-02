The Indian rupee opened Tuesday's session on a higher note against dollar. The domestic currency started at 71.21 per dollar against Monday's close of Rs 71.32.

Asian stocks bounced on Tuesday with Chinese markets reversing some of their previous plunge amid official efforts to calm virus fears, although sentiment remained fragile with oil near 13-month lows. The total number of coronavirus deaths in China reached 425 as of the end of Monday, from 20,438 cases.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, matching moves in other financial markets as investors regained calm after Monday's sharp sell-off.

Brent crude was last seen 21 cents up at $54.66 a barrel.