    Rupee vs US dollar: INR at 82.73 versus USD

    By Asmita Pant  May 26, 2023 10:54:06 AM IST

    Dollar to INR: The rupee gained one paise from its previous close to 82.73 vs the US dollar on Friday. The dollar index eased, and global crude oil benchmarks moved lower.

    The rupee gained one paise from its previous close to 82.73 vs the US dollar on Friday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent lower at near 104.

    Crude oil benchmarks fell on Friday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.3 percent lower at $76 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.1 percent lower at $71.7 per barrel.
    "Indian Rupee has stuck in a tight range of 82.65-85 levels as the tussle goes on between bulls and bears. As both hot(FPIs) and permanent flows (FDIs) are optimistic, the depreciating pace will not be able to gather further momentum. Furthermore, After the withdrawal of the 2000 Rupee, short-term liquidity was expected to rise and thus rates fell. And thus, currency came under pressure on the back of RBI’s pause in June," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.
