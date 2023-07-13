Rupee vs dollar: INR gains 21 paise to 81.97 against USD

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading at 100.195.

The rupee gained 21 paise to 81.97 in early trade on Thursday against the US dollar. It settled at 82.18 against the USD on Wednesday.

Crude oil benchmarks were trading higher today. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.27 percent up at $80.33 per barrel, while WTI futures were trading 0.25 percent higher as well at $75.94 per barrel.