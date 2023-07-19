Rupee vs US dollar: INR slides to 82.10 versus USD

Dollar index traded marginally higher, but near the 15-month low mark, while crude oil benchmarks were last trading in the red.

The rupee depreciated by seven paise to 82.10 vs the US dollar on Wednesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 99.7, not far from 15-month low mark.

Crude oil benchmarks extended gains in the session today, but later slid into the red. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at $79.5 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.3 percent lower at $75.5 per barrel.

"Internationally, the dollar remained flat despite weaker-than-expected US retail sales reports and shrinking industrial and manufacturing production. The UK and EU inflation report is due today and is set to be the week’s main event as it will help to fine-tune the bets on how far the BoE and ECB will raise interest rates after a strong repricing over the past week. If the report turns out to be softer than expected, the dollar could recover up to the 100.50 levels. However, it will struggle to move past 100.50-100.80 levels as the same will now be strong support turned resistance of almost a year," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"The rupee is likely to remain flat to stronger hovering near 82 (+/- 10 paise) levels. The rising oil prices led by expectations of more stimulus spending by China to support their economy could also keep the rupee rise in check. The pair is not able to move below 81.80 as traders fear RBI intervention. The rupee is likely to hover within the 81.80-82.20 range for the next couple of sessions with a stronger bias," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open muted on Wednesday.