Rupee vs US Dollar: INR rises 22 paise versus USD

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally higher at 103.63. At the last count Brent crude futures were trading 0.22 percent higher at $87.05 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.23 percent higher at $83.82 per barrel.

By Asmita Pant  Sept 1, 2023 10:19:32 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
The Indian rupee, on Friday, appreciated by 22 paise from its previous close to 82.57 versus the US dollar. The currency settled at 82.79 against the greenback on Thursday.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally higher at 103.63.
The US core personal consumption expenditure price index grew 0.2 percent in the month of July. The US 10-year yield held steady near four percent ahead of the US job data due today.
Also Read: UPI crosses 10 billion transactions for first time in August
Crude oil benchmarks gained on Friday. At the last count Brent crude futures were trading 0.22 percent higher at $87.05 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.23 percent higher at $83.82 per barrel.
"Even though the Dollar got a bit of a relief, its overall performance this week has been pretty weak. Most experts think there's an 89 percent chance that the Fed will keep things the same in their upcoming meeting. Also, there's a 50 percent chance of another pause in the November meeting, which is higher than the 38 percent chance expected at the beginning of the week.
Today, jobs report will be awaited to see closely if it confirms that the job market is getting weaker," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.
"Despite the month-end surge in demand for dollars from oil and other importers, rupee managed to cap its losses around 82.80 levels. As the August effect fades away with crucial data's favouring rupee rise, the rupee is likely to march towards 82.20 to 82.00 levels," he added.
