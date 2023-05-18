Rupee vs US dollar: INR falls to six week low versus USD

The rupee fell eight paise to hit a six week low level vs dollar on Thursday amid ease in global crude oil prices and gain in the value of greenback.

The rupee fell eight paise from its previous close during the session to hit a six week low level of 82.46 vs the US dollar on Thursday. Earlier in the session, the currency gained three paise vs dollar. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 102.8.

Crude oil benchmarks fell on Thursday, but was trading off lows around noon. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.1 percent lower at $76.9 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.2 percent lower at $72.7 per barrel at the last count.

"The hedgers and traders were tired of watching 10-12 paise intraday move and that too in a tight range of 81.60 to 81.90. Though it took time to make a reversal in the pair, it is steadily returning to its fair value. Yesterday, the local currency hit the weakest level for FY24, and the lowest since 24th March," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.