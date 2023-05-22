Rupee vs US dollar: INR falls to 82.79 versus USD

"It's too early to say whether the USD-INR pair will give a breakout above 83-83.25 or not, and hence one should focus on hedging strategy rather than anticipating the view," Amit Pabari of CR forex said.

The rupee depreciated by 13 six paise from its previous close to 82.79 vs the US dollar on Monday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading flat at 103.

Crude oil benchmarks fell on Monday as US debt ceiling negotiations come to a halt. At the last count, both brent crude futures and WTI futures were trading 0.8 percent lower at $75 per barrel and $71.1 per barrel, respectively.

"Recently, despite having surplus liquidity, the call rates were quoting 27 bps higher than the Repo rate. However, after the news of withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknote, the rates fell below repo rates. As a result, short-term bond yields will fall further and the interest rate differential will narrow down further. This will pressurise the rupee to trade on a weaker note," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"Hawkish Fed speeches, rising US short-term yields on the looming debt ceiling, stronger US DXY and weaker peer EM currencies weighed on the rupee. Overall, it's too early to say whether the USD-INR pair will give a breakout above 83-83.25 or not, and hence one should focus on hedging strategy rather than anticipating the view," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 open lower on Monday, however, climbed in the green later in the trade.