Rupee vs US dollar: INR climbs to 81.80 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: Rupee gained four paise vs dollar on Friday. Dollar index remained steady, while crude oil benchmarks gained, but were on track to post second monthly loss.

The rupee gained four paise from its previous close to 81.80 vs the US dollar on Friday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally higher at 101.3.

Crude oil benchmarks gained on Thursday, but on track to report second weekly drop. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at $78.4 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.2 percent higher at $74.9 per barrel at the last count.

" Any dip between 81.50 to 82.00 have been short-lived (27 percent of the time) and it has bounced back towards 82.80-83 levels. Thus, exporters should not panic, and at the same time, importers should take advantage of this dip to cover their 45-60 days of imports ," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"The 81.6 objective was achieved too quickly, to expect further downtrend. Additionally, the higher close also takes away a lot from the bearish momentum, raising potential for a swing back higher towards 81.9-82.07. Alternatively, inability to float above 81.69 early in the day, should render the trend sideways with negative bias," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 started the first trading session of the May series with minor gains on Friday.