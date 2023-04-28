Rupee vs US dollar: INR climbs to 81.80 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: Rupee gained four paise vs dollar on Friday. Dollar index remained steady, while crude oil benchmarks gained, but were on track to post second monthly loss.

The rupee gained four paise from its previous close to 81.80 vs the US dollar on Friday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally higher at 101.3.

Crude oil benchmarks gained on Thursday, but on track to report second weekly drop. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at $78.4 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.2 percent higher at $74.9 per barrel at the last count.