Rupee vs US dollar: INR jumps to 82.06 as USD slides to two-month low

Rupee vs US dollar: The Indian currency surged 27 paise against the US dollar on Wednesday. The dollar index fell to two-months low following weak US data, yielding support to the currency. Crude oil benchmarks, however, gained limiting the upside.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading flat at two-month low level of 101.3. The dollar fell to near two-month lows on Wednesday as weak economic data suggested Federal Reserve's tightening cycle is near the end.

Crude oil prices rose after US inventory data showed decline, supported by the OPEC output cut announced earlier on Sunday. On the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.5 percent higher at $85.4 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.5 percent higher at $81.1 per barrel at the last count.

"The market is widely expected that RBI will go with a final hike and indicate some kind of a pause. Furthermore, the focus will be on the announcement or planning of the G-SAP or OMOs for the government’s borrowing programme, the figure of dividends to the government and the liquidity situation. Overall, we continue to expect that the pair will find support near 81.80-82.00 levels and resistance near 82.80-83.00 levels over the next few more session. However, seasonality suggests that rupee depreciates by an average of 0.50 percent in April and performs weaker in May and June too. So, the breakout above 83-83.25 can not be ruled out," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on the Wednesday.