Rupee vs US dollar: INR slides to 82.71 versus USD

The rupee depreciated by 11 paise from its previous close to 82.71 vs the US dollar on Friday.

The rupee depreciated by 11 paise from its previous close to 82.71 vs the US dollar on Friday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading flat at 103.4, nearly a two month high level.

Crude oil benchmarks gained on Friday. At the last count, both brent crude futures and WTI futures were trading 0.8 percent higher at $76.5 per barrel and 72.4 per barrel, respectively.
"The Indian Rupee reached a two-month low of 82.80 in the NDF market, experiencing a decline of over 1.30 percent since the beginning of May. As we previously noted, the INR is being influenced by the weaker Yuan, as these two currencies exhibit a positive correlation. While the Chinese currency has depreciated by over 2.17 percent against the US Dollar, the Rupee has the potential for further weakness, as it has only decreased by 1.30 percent thus far," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.
