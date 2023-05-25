Rupee vs US dollar: INR falls to 82.76 versus USD

The rupee depreciated by 10 paise from its previous close to 82.66 vs the US dollar on Thursday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent higher at near 104, at an over two months high level.

Crude oil benchmarks fell on Thursday, as uncertainty surrounding US debt talks persists. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at $78.3 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.2 percent lower at $74.2 per barrel.

"The rupee could be benefitted as numerous corporates and banks are expected to raise funds via bonds of around $15-20 billion, which could support the local currency. Furthermore, FPIs are pouring money into the Indian equity market (Month till date - Rs 33,000 crores) due to an attractive valuation and negative Equity Risk Premium (ERP). Adding to it the RBI has played an important role in controlling the Rupee’s volatility and level over the last months. The pair is currently trading near the upper band of 81.50 to 83.00, where usually RBI sells dollars. To suck out excess short-term liquidity, Yes, they can use FX reserves or forwards," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"However," Pabari said, "the local currency to trade under pressure as the emerging market currencies are trading on a negative note amid a stronger USD. Yen, Yuan, Malaysian Ringgit, and South African Rand are amongst the most depreciating currencies. Furthermore, the debt ceiling saga continues, the safe-haven assets are likely to have the upper hand."

Pabari added: "While sitting right at the higher end of the range and evaluating the factors for the outlook on the Rupee, it seems that there is hardly a 10-15 percent probability of the pair crossing the 82.80 to 83.25 zone over the short term. The breakout is possible only if RBI allow Rupee to depreciate against the domestic stronger fundamentals and flow stories. Overall, we believe that the pair should trade in a range of 82.20 to 83.20 over the next 15-20 days. The caveat to this would be the final renewal date of the debt ceiling, which is 1st June, which we believe will be cracked at the last minute."

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened lower on Thursday.