Rupee vs US dollar: INR falls to 82.76 versus USD

By Asmita Pant  May 25, 2023 9:20:56 AM IST (Updated)

The rupee depreciated by 10 paise from its previous close to 82.66 vs the US dollar on Thursday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent higher at near 104, at an over two months high level.

Crude oil benchmarks fell on Thursday, as uncertainty surrounding US debt talks persists. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at $78.3 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.2 percent lower at $74.2 per barrel.
"The rupee could be benefitted as numerous corporates and banks are expected to raise funds via bonds of around $15-20 billion, which could support the local currency. Furthermore, FPIs are pouring money into the Indian equity market (Month till date - Rs 33,000 crores) due to an attractive valuation and negative Equity Risk Premium (ERP). Adding to it the RBI has played an important role in controlling the Rupee’s volatility and level over the last months. The pair is currently trading near the upper band of 81.50 to 83.00, where usually RBI sells dollars. To suck out excess short-term liquidity, Yes, they can use FX reserves or forwards," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.
