Rupee vs US dollar: INR slides to 82.30 versus USD

The rupee edged slightly lower on Friday to open four paise lower from its previous close at 82.30 vs the greenback. Crude oil benchmarks fell on Friday while US dollar index remained steady.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally up at 102.3.

Crude oil prices fell on Friday extending losses from previous session on worries about potential oversupply after US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years. Brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at $75.7 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading 0.2 percent lower at $69.8 per barrel at the last count.

"Indian rupee had the best day in office as compared to the last week and gained by over one percent in three days against the USD on the back of improved risk sentiment and stronger Asian currencies post-Fed meeting. However, the local unit struggled to hold onto its gains amid likely dollar demand from oil companies around 82.08 levels which made it fall to 82.20 levels. Moving on, Indian equities continued to face headwinds due to higher valuation as compared to their peers, which is pushing FII outflows, further adding pressure on the currency. Rupee is likely to trade in the range of 81.80-82.20 levels with a positive bias, where importers should grab the opportunity and hedge their near-term payments," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"The exporters should wait for 82.60-90 levels and cover their exposure taking the benefit of rising premiums. Overall, it seems for the month of March, the rupee could strengthen towards 81.80 levels due to year-end flows and liquidity strains. However, in April, we could see USDINR rising back above 82.50 levels. Amid heightened uncertainties in the financial markets and increased volatility, it’s suggested to remain glued to the policy rather than betting on the directional view," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened with minor gains on Friday.