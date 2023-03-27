Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 82.37 versus USD

The rupee edged 11 paise higher from its previous close on Monday to 82.37 vs the greenback. Crude oil benchmarks remained steady on Monday while US dollar index moved lower.

The rupee edged 11 paise higher from its previous close on Monday to 82.37 vs the greenback. Crude oil benchmarks remained steady on Monday while US dollar index moved lower. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 102.7.

Crude oil prices remained steady on Monday. Brent crude futures were trading marginally lower at $74.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading 0.1 percent lower at $69.3 per barrel at the last count.

"The rupee is just up by 0.2 percent for the month against the average appreciation of 0.57 percent. Thanks to FIIs, who despite having multiple global crises kept faith in the Indian market and invested more than Rs 8,770 crores in March. It's time for corporate flows to call their dollar revenue or attract FDI as carry trades are again becoming attractive in India after a sharp fall in US yields. Thus, until 31st March, we can expect some flows to hit and Rupee to little appreciate towards 82.20-82.00 levels. If a strongly resisted level of 83-83.25 is taken out then the pair can be seen testing 84-84.50 in no time," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened with minor gains on the first trading day of the week.