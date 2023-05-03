Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 81.82 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: The rupee ended six paise higher from its previous close at 81.82 vs the US dollar on Wednesday as oil benchmarks fell, and dollar index eased.

The rupee ended six paise higher from its previous close at 81.82 vs the US dollar on Wednesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent lower at 101.5.

Crude oil benchmarks extended losses on Wednesday. In the previous session, the commodity slid five percent to five week low amid Fed rate hike fears. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading flat at $75.3 per barrel. WTI futures were trading marginally lower at $71.6 per barrel at the last count.

"Yesterday, Rupee went off from its morning high of 81.73 and depreciated towards 81.95 towards the end of the session as RBI was likely buying dollars via state-run banks to curb Rupee’s appreciating move in wake of inflows.

A rough calculation on the same:

On $1 billion inflow, Rupee appreciates by 10 paise...

For example, ahead of $1 billion inflows, let's assume RBI buys $1 billion, so initially, Rupee will depreciate by 10 paise. And when the actual inflows hit, it will appreciate back by 10 paise... So, on a net basis, rupee will remain at the same level," Amit Pabari of CR Forex explained.

"This month, 4-5 corporate/banks are expected to raise $3.5 to $4 billion USD. So, ahead of that, we could see RBI’s buying and rupee depreciating towards 82.10-20 levels. The further momentum beyond that level will depend on the importer’s aggression, movement in US bond yields, US dollar index, and development over banking turmoil and US debt ceiling. Overall, the biasness for the Rupee remains on the depreciating side with the potential of testing 82.50-82.80 levels if it manages to break 82.20," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended lower on Wednesday, snapping a six day gaining streak.