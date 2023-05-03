Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 81.82 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: The rupee ended six paise higher from its previous close at 81.82 vs the US dollar on Wednesday as oil benchmarks fell, and dollar index eased.

The rupee ended six paise higher from its previous close at 81.82 vs the US dollar on Wednesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent lower at 101.5.

Crude oil benchmarks extended losses on Wednesday. In the previous session, the commodity slid five percent to five week low amid Fed rate hike fears. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading flat at $75.3 per barrel. WTI futures were trading marginally lower at $71.6 per barrel at the last count.

"Yesterday, Rupee went off from its morning high of 81.73 and depreciated towards 81.95 towards the end of the session as RBI was likely buying dollars via state-run banks to curb Rupee’s appreciating move in wake of inflows.