Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 81.76 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: The Indian currency gained seven paise against the US dollar on Tuesday as dollar eased, and global crude oil benchmarks moved higher.

The rupee opened seven paise higher from its previous close at 81.76 vs the US dollar on Tuesday as the currency resumed trading after a three day long weekend. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 101.8.

Crude oil benchmarks fell on Tuesday following weak economic data from China as investors expect another interest rate hike announcement from US Fed. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.1 percent higher at $79.4 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.2 percent higher at $75.8 per barrel at the last count.

"The USD-INR pair seems to have formed a cyclical pattern from Oct-22 onwards where the pair has formed four tops and three bottoms till now. The tops have been somewhat the same between 82.90-83.00 levels, however, the bottoms have been higher. The pattern indicates a sharp rally post bottoming out and the recent bottom seems to be formed around the 81.50-81.70 zone by the second week of May. This hints towards a rally to follow, which can drive the rupee back towards 82.50-83.00 levels," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on Tuesday as the market resumed trading after a three day long weekend.