Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 82.15 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: The rupee edged 22 paise higher vs dollar as crude oil benchmarks and the US dollar index moved lower.

The rupee edged 22 paise higher from its previous close on Tuesday to 82.15 vs the greenback. Crude oil benchmarks and the US dollar index moved lower on Tuesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent lower at 102.3.

Crude oil prices remained steady on Monday. Brent crude futures were trading 0.5 percent lower at $77.3 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading 0.2 percent lower at $72.7 per barrel at the last count.

"Indian rupee is likely to trade higher for the last few days of the financial year on the back of year-end flows which is keeping the broader range of 81.80-82.50. Overall, for the current month, the RBI is expected to limit gains in the local pair to around the 81.80-82.00 zone to curb one-side movement and upside is likely to be capped around 82.80 levels. Therefore, every dip towards 81.80-82.20 should be a good opportunity for the importers, and exporters should wait for 82.50-70 levels," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened with gains on Tuesday.