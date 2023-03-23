Rupee vs US dollar: INR jumps to 82.26 versus USD as greenback slides to near 2-month low

Rupee vs US dollar: The rupee settled 40 paise higher from its previous close vs the greenback on Thursday. Crude oil benchmarks and US dollar index took a hit after Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a 25 bps policy rate hike and hinted at further hikes.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — slid to below 102-mark to nearly two-month low. However the index trimmed initial losses, and was last trading marginally higher at 102.

Crude oil prices eased on Thursday. Brent crude futures were trading 0.9 percent lower at $76 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading 1.2 percent lower at $70.1 per barrel at the last count.

"As we are approaching a month and Financial Year-end, we could see the ball moving from one court to the other, that is oil and other importers will keep on buying on dips; whereas IT and other corporate will call their dollar revenue back to India (selling USD) and thus we could see inflows towards the end. Overall, till the end of March, we could see the USDINR pair finding support near 81.80-82.00 and resistance near 82.60-82.80 levels," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended lower mirroring weakness across global markets on Thursday.