Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 81.76 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: The rupee rose four paise vs the US dollar as the global crude oil benchmarks moved higher, and the dollar index eased.

The rupee gained four paise from its previous close at 81.76 vs the US dollar on Monday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 100.9.

Crude oil benchmarks gained on Monday as recession fears ease. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.1 percent higher at $75.4 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.1 percent higher at $71.4 per barrel at the last count.
"Fed delivered a 25 bps rate hike as expected, ECB, on the other hand also hiked by 25 bps. US came out with a stronger-than-expected job report. US dollar index, however, failed to move in a clear direction and traded in a range of 100.50 to 101.30. The end of India’s bond rally could be another rupee moving factor," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.
