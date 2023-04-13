Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 81.85 versus USD on cooler-than-expected US inflation

Rupee vs US dollar: The rupee rose 25 paise vs the US dollar. Dollar index and crude oil prices retreated yielding support to the currency.

The rupee rose 25 paise to close higher at 82.85 vs the US dollar on Thursday. The currency rose 10 paise vs dollar earlier in the session. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading flat at 101.1.

Crude oil prices eased on Thursday amid US recession fears and weak demand concerns. On the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.3 percent lower at $87.1 per barrel. WTI futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at $83.1 per barrel at the last count.

"The gains in rupee would not be sustained as crude oil prices rose. India’s CPI fell to 5.66 percent in March compared to 6.44 percent in Feb and was below the RBI’s upper band which is six percent, for the first time this year due to an easing in food prices. Lower India’s CPI data could push the central bank to keep interest rates steady. Moreover, Dovish RBI and hawkish Fed will narrow the interest rate differential. In the forward market, annualized premiums have started to fall again, which could hurt the local currency. Overall USD-INR has strong support around 81.75-80 levels, as the RBI is intervening to protect from steep appreciation. Adding to it, the ongoing geopolitical concerns and Fed’s hiking process are likely to weigh on investor sentiment and the USD-INR could bounce back to 82.50-82.80 levels," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended lower for the ninth straight session on Thursday.