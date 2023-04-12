Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 82.06 versus USD ahead of US inflation data

The rupee fell seven paise from its previous close to 82.0 vs the US dollar on Tuesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 101.8.

Crude oil prices remained steady on Wednesday as unexpected rise in US crude inventories outweighed supply concerns. On the last count, brent crude futures were trading flat at $85.6 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading flat at $81.5 per barrel at the last count.

"Today markets could be volatile due to a risk-averse mood ahead of the US CPI and FOMC minutes meeting would be released. On the domestic side, the rupee came under pressure and closed lower above 82.00 levels against the USD, tracking weaker EM currencies. Overall, any dips around 81.80-90 have been bought out, showing that the USDINR is likely to rise in the upcoming days. If the USDINR managed to break above 82.20 levels, then it will move towards 82.40-50 by next week and the broader view remains the same that the pair shall march towards 83.00 levels," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened with minor gains on Wednesday.