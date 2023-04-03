Rupee vs US dollar: INR falls to 82.33 versus USD as crude oil prices rise on OPEC output cut

Rupee vs US dollar: The rupee fell 16 paise to 82.33 vs dollar as crude oil benchmarks and US dollar index gained.

The rupee settled 16 paise higher from its previous close on the first trading session on the financial year at 82.33 vs the US dollar. Earlier in the session, the currency opened 28 paise lower vs dollar. Crude oil benchmarks surged on Monday following Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' unexpected output cut. US dollar index gained amid inflation worries.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.5 percent higher at 102.7.

Crude oil prices jumped after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC + countries announced surprise output cut on Sunday. The output has been splashed by around 1.16 million barrels per day. On the last count, brent crude futures were trading 5.2 percent higher at $84.04 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 5.3 percent higher at $79.7 per barrel at the last count.

"Rupee wrapped up the last financial year with over an 8.25 percent decline and DXY pumped by nearly 4.25 percent. High inflation lead to higher rates from the US Fed leading to stronger dollar and weaker emerging market currencies," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

The new financial year is set to brings new volatility, more surprises and turbulent ride for FX market participants. The first surprise comes like a blow after OPEC+ surprised with a 1.16 million barrels per day output cut. Further, with inflation remaining already higher than the Fed’s two percent target, Fed shall be compelled to keep the rates higher for longer, weighing the EM’s and rupee. Rising oil and ongoing war could make domestic imports expensive and keep the lid on rupee rise. Also, as the first quarter of new financial year is generally heavy for Indian rupee as it has weakened by nearly 0.50 percent in April, 0.70 percent in May and 1.20 percent in June 7 out of 10 years.

With RBI too biased on buying side as witnessed with its rising forward book and reserves position, hinting the dips in USDINR shall remain short lived. Therefore, appreciation in rupee shall remain limited to 81.50-81.80 zone where importer can target buying and upside shall for now remain protected towards 82.70-82.90 region for this week. With a holiday shortened week, highlights would be the RBI policy due on 6th and US payrolls due on 7th April," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended near day's high on the first trading day of the week, month and fiscal.