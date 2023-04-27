Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 81.69 versus dollar

Rupee vs US dollar: The rupee rose to 81.69, highest in nearly three months, against the US dollar on Thursday. The US dollar index eased, while the crude oil benchmarks gained.

The rupee opened at 81.69 on Thursday, up eight paise from its previous close of 81.77 against the US dollar. This is the highest since Jan 30.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.08 percent lower at 101.127

Crude oil benchmarks gained on Thursday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at $77.89 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading nearly 0.2 percent higher at $74.43 per barrel at the last count.

"Indian Rupee strengthened by over 0.44 percent in a single session against the USD on the back of likely inflow as the REC has raised a bond issue of Rs 2,000 crores. In addition, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) absence near 81.80 triggered stop losses for speculators, pushing the local unit to the day’s high. Further, FII inflows into local equities remained positive for April, keeping the rupee higher," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Pabari added that SBI is likely to raise $1 billion of unsecured dollar bonds this week, which could help the INR to trade higher. "Also, oil prices continue to fall as doubts over the condition of the US economy hurt the oil demand outlook. WTI trades at $75.70, having wiped out all the gains from the OPEC+ output cut announced several weeks ago. Well, on a weighing scale positive for the rupee are more, but rising geopolitical tension between the US and Russia on nuclear threat could shift the momentum which the market is ignoring completely," he said.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened flat on Thursday.