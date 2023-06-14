Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 82.28 versus USD

Crude oil benchmarks extended gains in the session today, after trading near a three-week low mark in yesterday's session. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at $74.4 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.1 percent higher at $69.5 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated nine paise from its previous close to 82.28 vs the US dollar on Wednesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 102.8.

"The Dollar Index experienced a decline against major currencies as US inflation figures fell below expectations, registering a four percent mark. The rate pause in today’s meeting gets established post yesterday’s CPI prints and the same has been discounted by the market. However, US Fed Chair Powell’s commentary and future course of action would drive further volatility in the dollar index. The DXY could trade in the range of 102.50-103.50 levels in the near term," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

He added, "The Rupee's strength can be attributed to robust fundamentals, sustained FII inflows, and the weakening of the DXY. Additionally, the RBI has been conducting Variable Repo Operations to reduce excess short-term liquidity in the banking system, which may increase demand for the Rupee. USD-INR exchange rate is expected to remain within the range of 81.80-82.80. Importers are advised to hedge against any declines near 82.00-81.80 levels, while exporters should wait for any pullback towards 82.50-60 levels before taking action."