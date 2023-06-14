CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newscurrency NewsRupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 82.28 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 82.28 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 82.28 versus USD
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMJun 14, 2023 10:49:31 AM IST (Published)

Crude oil benchmarks extended gains in the session today, after trading near a three-week low mark in yesterday's session. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at $74.4 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.1 percent higher at $69.5 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated nine paise from its previous close to 82.28 vs the US dollar on Wednesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 102.8.

Live Tv

Loading...

Crude oil benchmarks extended gains in the session today, after trading near a three-week low mark in yesterday's session. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at $74.4 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.1 percent higher at $69.5 per barrel.
"The Dollar Index experienced a decline against major currencies as US inflation figures fell below expectations, registering a four percent mark. The rate pause in today’s meeting gets established post yesterday’s CPI prints and the same has been discounted by the market. However, US Fed Chair Powell’s commentary and future course of action would drive further volatility in the dollar index. The DXY could trade in the range of 102.50-103.50 levels in the near term," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X