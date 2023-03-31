Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 82.12 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: The rupee gained 21 paise vs dollar on Friday. Crude oil benchmarks gained earlier in the session before sliding into the red and the US dollar index remained largely unchanged.

The rupee gained 21 paise from its previous close at 82.12 vs the US dollar on Friday. Crude oil benchmarks gained earlier in the session before sliding into the red and the US dollar index remained largely unchanged.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally lower at 101.8.

Crude oil prices gained earlier in the session. However, on the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at $78.5 per barrel. WTI futures were trading flat at $74.4 per barrel at the last count. Earlier in the session, oil benchmarks surpassed $79/bbl - mark.

"Overall, the rupee traded higher in the month of March as per its seasonality. But with ongoing turmoil in financial markets and rising gold & other commodity prices, the Rupee could trade lower in an upcoming couple of months towards 83-83.25 levels," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"IFA Global hedging barometer at 108 is indicating a neutral outlook for rupee over the medium term," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO of IFA Global.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on the last trading day of the week and month.