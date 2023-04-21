Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 82.12 paise versus USD

The rupee rose three paise from its previous close to 82.12 vs the US dollar on Thursday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading flat at 101.6.

Crude oil benchmarks fell for third straight session, to the lowest since late March, as US economic data and US gasoline inventories triggered recession concerns. On the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.1 percent lower at $81.02 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.1 percent lower at $77.3 per barrel at the last count.

"After straight three days of continuous deprecation, Indian Rupee took a pause due to mixed US economic data and so momentum in the US DXY. Crude oil prices too cooled off due to fears over an impending slowdown in the major developed and emerging economies which gave some respite to the local currency. Overall, the rupee is likely to face the threat of falling premiums as the US Fed is expected to be hawkish vs the neutral stance by the RBI, as carry traders may start unwinding their Dollar short position. The overall bias remains toward weakness in the rupee. As the pair is expected to move towards 82.50-70 levels in the near term, any dip toward 82.00-82.10 is buying opportunity for importers to cover their near-term payment," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 edged lower on Friday, after opening higher earlier in the session.