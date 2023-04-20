Rupee vs US dollar: INR steady at 82.22 paise versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: Rupee remained steady vs the US dollar as steadiness in the dollar index put pressure on the currency, while fall in crude oil benchmarks yield support.

The rupee rose one paise from its previous close to 82.22 vs the US dollar on Thursday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally higher at 101.7.

The currency settled 23 paise lower at 82.23 against greenback on Wednesday.

Crude oil benchmarks plunged to two-weeks low on Thursday amid US Fed rate hike fears. On the last count, brent crude futures were trading one percent lower at $82.31 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 1.1 percent lower at $78.4 per barrel at the last count.

"Rupee is now catching the seasonality trend, tracking depreciation of seven times over the past 10 years. The local currency came under pressure on the back of importers’ dollar demand due to a recovery in US yields and a corrective move in equities. Furthermore, a narrowing interest rate differential between the US and India has pulled down the forward premium in local currency, which could be a worrying sign and thus might have added pressure on the currency. With ongoing volatility and uncertainty due to geo-political tension and reversal in USD & oil prices, the Rupee could weaken further and test the 82.50-70 zone in the coming days," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened flat on Thursday.