Rupee vs US dollar: INR slides 23 paise versus USD

The rupee ended 23 paise lower from its previous close at 82.23 vs the US dollar on Wednesday. Earlier in the session, the currency fell six paise vs dollar. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.4 percent higher at 101.8.

Crude oil benchmarks slid on Wednesday amid US Fed rate hike fears. On the last count, brent crude futures were trading 2.1 percent lower at $82.98 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 2.1 percent lower at $79.2 per barrel at the last count.

"The USD-INR pair is holding well above 82.00 mark waiting for the fresh triggers to mark its move past 82.20 levels. Widening deficits, rising oil prices, and squeezing interest rate differentials between US and India set a floor for fresh round of outflows from the Indian bond market. In the current scenario where evidently, the bottoms are been bought and tops been sold by RBI and market participants, hedgers too are suggested to go with the flow. One can buy around 81.80-82.00 while sell above 82.80 to 83.00 as long and the six months range of 81.50-83.00 is protected.," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended lower for third straight session on Wednesday.