Rupee vs US dollar: INR falls to 81.99 vs USD

Crude oil benchmarks gained on Wednesday, reversing losses from previous sessions. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.4 percent higher at $80.95 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.5 percent lower at $77.48 per barrel at the last count.

The rupee depreciated by 8 paise from its previous close to 81.99 vs the US dollar on Wednesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally lower at 101.6.

"The pair (USD-INR) has been trapped in a triangular range for the past seven months forming slightly lower tops on the upside and a little higher low at the bottom and seems like nearing a bottleneck. From a broad range of 2.5 rupees six months back, it compressed to a two-rupee range and now the pair have been dogging between merely a 1.2-rupee range. The longer the pair remains in a range and the narrower the range becomes, the larger and sharper would be the breakout," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Pabari added, "In the near-term perspective, the pair has been squeezed between 81.80-82.20, and a push above 82.20 is required to take the pair towards 82.50-82.80 levels. We expect the pair to bottom out around 81.80 zone over the short term and move towards 82.50-82.80 levels. "

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened flat on Wednesday.