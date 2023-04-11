Rupee vs US dollar: INR stages slight recovery, at 81.95 against USD

The rupee gained three paise from its previous close to open at 81.95 vs the US dollar on Tuesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent lower at 102.

Crude oil prices gained on Tuesday, reversing losses from previous session as OPEC supply cut outweighed interest rate hike fears. On the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.6 percent higher at $84.7 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.7 percent higher at $80.3 per barrel at the last count.

"Rupee has been floating well between a tight range of 81.80-82.20 awaiting to set the tone post the US and domestic CPI release. Well, the undertone of the market seems to remain positive on the expectation of a healthy Q4 earning season. Also, as NTPC is set to raise Rs. 3000 crores via bond issue could invite some foreign bids and extend short-lived gains to the rupee. However, the dips as usual are being bought keeping the support bar for USDINR intact around the 81.80-81.50 zone. On the flip side, once the USDINR pair surpasses the 82.20 zone, it would yet again move towards 82.50-82.70 territory before marching higher. All eyes are on the release of inflation data in India and the US, along with the FOMC minutes, which will now become crucial in determining the market trend," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on Tuesday.