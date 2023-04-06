Breaking News
RBI policy: Top 10 highlights at a glance
Rupee vs US dollar: INR below 82 against USD, RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

Rupee vs US dollar: The Indian gained seven paise against the US dollar on Wednesday. The dollar index traded higher, while, global crude oil benchmarks.

The rupee opened seven paise higher from its previous close at 81.93 vs the US dollar on Thursday, ahead of the RBI policy announcement. Crude oil benchmarks extended losses as weak US economic data raised concerns over probable global recession and demand reduction. The dollar index gained, recovering from two-months low level.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent higher 101.7.
Crude oil prices fell after US weak US data triggered recession and demand fears. On the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.6 percent lower at $84.5 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.7 percent lower at $80.1 per barrel at the last count.
The Reserve Bank of India kept the repo rates unchanged on Thursday. Easing trade deficit and surge in services exports, has implied support for the rupee and the current account, allowing the RBI some breathing space with interest rates, according to Madhavi Arora, Emkay.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened lower on Thursday.
