Rupee vs US dollar: INR slides to 81.89 against USD

Rupee vs US dollar: The rupee fell nine paise vs the US dollar on Monday, as the currency returned to trade after a three-day break. Crude oil benchmarks eased slightly, yielding support. The dollar index gained putting pressure on the currency.

The rupee fell nine paise to 81.98 vs the US dollar on Monday. Earlier in the session, the currency gained three paise vs dollar. Crude oil benchmarks eased slightly, while dollar index gained. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher 101.9.

Crude oil prices fell on Monday. On the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.1 percent lower at $85 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.1 percent lower at $80.6 per barrel at the last count.

"Rupee remained largely unaffected after the RBI meeting. The pause in the rate hike could further squeeze down the interest rate differential between US and India could pressure on rupee. Moreover, the market will continue to check the development of rising COVID cases in India," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Pabari added, "Last week, Reliance’s flow of $2 billion through syndicated term loans and Byju’s $700 million helped Rupee to extend its gains beyond the 82 mark. Overall, falling IRD(interest rate differential), recovery in US DXY and rising geopolitical risk(US-China/Taiwan) with COVID cases in India could limit further gain in the rupee."

"Additionally, it has been observed that RBI hardly keeps Dollar-Rupee below 81.80-81.50 levels, so this zone should act as a strong support for the pair. On the contrary side, 82.50-82.80 levels should again be targeted," he said.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended flat on Monday.