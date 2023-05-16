Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 82.23 versus USD

Rupee rose seven paise vs dollar as US dollar eased, and global crude oil benchmarks gained.

The rupee rose seven paise from its previous close to 82.23 vs the US dollar on Tuesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally lower at 102.2.

Live Tv

Loading...

Crude oil benchmarks gained on Tuesday, breaking a three day losing streak. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.4 percent higher at $75.6 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.5 percent higher at $71.4 per barrel at the last count.

"USD-INR started to move and sustain higher above 82.20 levels and steadily marching towards 82.50-82.80 levels. Inflows worth nearly Rs 16,000 crores could hit amid HDFC bond raise and Adani transmission capital raise that could slow down the pace of rupee depreciation. However, going further, rising oil prices could remain a concern for the local unit as the US begins refilling its strategic reserve and has confirmed purchasing up to 3 million barrels of oil for the SPR. Well, rising USD and oil, and weakening EM peer currencies make clear room for the USD-INR pair to move above 82.50 – 82.80 levels in the next 15-20 sessions," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.