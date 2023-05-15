Rupee vs US dollar: INR slips to 82.24 versus USD

Rupee falls six paise against the US dollar in early trade, as global crude oil benchmarks move lower.
The rupee slipped by 6 paise to 82.24 against the US dollar during early trade on Monday. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 82.18 against the US dollar. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally lower at 102.4.
Crude oil benchmarks slipped on Monday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.8 percent lower at $73.55 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.8 percent lower at $69.47 per barrel at the last count.
Amit Pabari of CR Forex said that last week, the rupee showed the sign of a reversal when it closed above 82.10 as risk aversion started to emerge.
He said the negatives for rupee would be the rupee settlement talks came to a halt with Russia last week, dollar index breaking out of a long consolidation zone and likely moving towards 104-105, weaker Chinese currency having a direct impact on the rupee, which is likely to move from 6.95 to 7.02 levels, as well as reducing interest rate differentials between the US and India.
However, on the positive side, he said FDIs and FIIs continue to invest.
"In a nutshell, market sentiment has changed from risk-on to risk-off, which majorly can push the USD higher. From the above reasons negatives have the upper hand and coupled with the seasonality factor, it could be a deadly cocktail. The overall bias remains toward rupee deprecation, and the USDINR pair has taken good support at 81.70, and in the coming days, it is likely to move towards 82.80 to 83.00 levels," Pabari said.
Indian benchmark indices opened Monday's trading session higher, with both NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex trading nearly 0.4 percent higher around 10.50am.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters
May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing
May 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women
May 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms
May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read